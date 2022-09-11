Pujols went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Pujols' game-tying blast in the sixth inning was the 696th of his career, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for fourth-most in baseball history. Entering Saturday, Pujols had slowed down a bit, going 0-for-12 over his previous four games after a surge at the plate in August. The 42-year-old legend is up to a .266/.339/.520 slash line with 17 homers, 46 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen base through 283 plate appearances this year. He'll have up to 22 more games in 2022 in his pursuit to become the fourth member of the 700-homer club.