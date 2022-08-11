Pujols went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Rockies.

Pujols was part of a big first inning for St. Louis, singling in the second of five runs in the frame. He also smacked a 412-foot solo homer in the the sixth for the 687th long ball of his storied career. The four-hit game was his first since 2018, and these were his first four hits in August.