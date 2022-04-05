Manager Oliver Marmol confirmed Pujols will start at designated hitter in the Cardinals' season opener Thursday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Though the righty-hitting Pujols is expected to fill the short side of a platoon at DH this season and make the occasional start at first base when Paul Goldschmidt needs a day off, the 42-year-old will be in the lineup for the opener even though Pittsburgh is bringing a right-hander (JT Brubaker) to the hill. Marmol's decision to keep Pujols in the lineup is likely just a means of extending his streak to 22 consecutive Opening Day starts while allowing him to soak in the applause from Cardinals fans as he makes his return to St. Louis following a decade-long stint in Los Angeles.