Rosario cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Cardinals' 40-man roster Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year has appeared in just 23 games for the Cardinals over the past two seasons, hitting .171/.209/.429 in 44 plate appearances. With Yadier Molina and top-prospect Carson Kelly ahead of him on the depth chart, Rosario's path to the big leagues with St. Louis is very murky.