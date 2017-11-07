Cardinals' Alberto Rosario: Outrighted from 40-man
Rosario cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Cardinals' 40-man roster Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year has appeared in just 23 games for the Cardinals over the past two seasons, hitting .171/.209/.429 in 44 plate appearances. With Yadier Molina and top-prospect Carson Kelly ahead of him on the depth chart, Rosario's path to the big leagues with St. Louis is very murky.
