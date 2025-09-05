Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Aiming to return for SEA series
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson (wrist) is slated to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Cardinals' three-game road series against the Mariners starting Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Burleson is rehabbing from right wrist inflammation that caused him to be placed on the 10-day IL in late August. He's increased his baseball activities over the past few days, and it appears the 26-year-old outfielder will not need a rehab assignment and join the Cardinals in Seattle early next week.
