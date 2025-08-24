Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Back in action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson (wrist) will start in left field and bat third Sunday against the Rays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old sat out Friday's 10-6 loss due to wrist irritation, but he's ready to go after Saturday's team off day. In his past 10 games, Burleson has a .333/.364/.476 slash line with a home run, a triple, a double and eight RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Scratched Friday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Swipes bag in multi-hit game•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Late addition to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Diagnosed with foot contusion•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Departs series opener with injury•