Burleson (wrist) will start in left field and bat third Sunday against the Rays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old sat out Friday's 10-6 loss due to wrist irritation, but he's ready to go after Saturday's team off day. In his past 10 games, Burleson has a .333/.364/.476 slash line with a home run, a triple, a double and eight RBI.