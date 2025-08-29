Burleson had to be removed from Thursday's game against the Pirates after the seventh inning due to nagging soreness in his right wrist, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson had to miss a game last week due to the injury and it flared up on him again Thursday. The Cardinals are expected to promote both Jimmy Crooks and Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, and it would appear Burleson going on the 10-day injured list is one of the possible corresponding transactions.