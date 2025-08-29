Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Battling nagging wrist soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson had to be removed from Thursday's game against the Pirates after the seventh inning due to nagging soreness in his right wrist, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Burleson had to miss a game last week due to the injury and it flared up on him again Thursday. The Cardinals are expected to promote both Jimmy Crooks and Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, and it would appear Burleson going on the 10-day injured list is one of the possible corresponding transactions.
