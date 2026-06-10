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Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Blasts ninth homer Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Burleson went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win against the Mets.

Burleson did his damage in back-to-back plate appearances against Peralta -- a two-run homer in the fifth, followed by a seventh-inning RBI double. He has now hit safely in nine straight games, recording five multi-hit performances during that stretch. Burleson is batting .329 over his last 20 games, pushing his season line to .293/.360/.472 with nine homers, a team-leading 17 doubles, 46 RBI and 33 runs scored across 275 plate appearances.

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