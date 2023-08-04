Burleson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Burleson has homered in back-to-back games after snapping a 14-game homer drought. The 24-year-old is starting to carve out more playing time between first base and designated hitter -- Brendan Donovan (arm) being out for the year should allow Burleson to be in the lineup versus most right-handed pitchers. For the season, Burleson is slashing .249/.298/.425 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple over 239 plate appearances.