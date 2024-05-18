Burleson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBi in Friday's 10-6 win over the Red Sox.

Burleson popped a go-ahead solo shot in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the seventh. The 25-year-old has multiple hits in three straight games, which is only strengthening his claim for playing time between designated hitter, the corner outfield spots and first base. Burleson is up to five homers, 17 RBI, nine runs scored, one stolen base and a .286/.316/.473 slash line through 117 plate appearances this season.