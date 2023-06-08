Burleson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Burleson's eighth-inning blast off Jon Gray accounted for the lone run of the game. After playing regularly in late May, Burleson's hitting has slipped a bit, reducing him to a strong-side platoon role. He's gone 5-for-25 (.200) with two homers and a double over his last seven contests, and he's now slashing .226/.278/.390 with five long balls, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and no stolen bases through 48 games overall.