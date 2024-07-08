Burleson went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two additional RBI in Monday's 6-0 victory over Washington.

The St. Louis slugger smashed a 406-foot, solo shot off Jacob Barnes in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Burleson has rounded into a formidable bat over his past 20 games, hitting .316 (24-for-76) with five homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored while batting second nearly every day. Overall, the 25-year-old is slashing .283/.319/.464 with 14 homers, 45 RBI and 36 runs scored in 316 total plate appearances.