Burleson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Burleson was basically the Cardinals' entire offense in this one, tallying his team's only RBI and only two extra-base hits. He's shown no ill effects after returning from a wrist injury earlier this month, slashing .278/.350/.583 with a pair of long balls over nine contests. Burleson is slated to be St. Louis' primary first baseman down the stretch following Willson Contreras' (shoulder) season-ending injury.