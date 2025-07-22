Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Diagnosed with foot contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson left Monday's game against the Rockies with a bruise on the top of his right foot, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Burleson was sent for imaging following his departure from the contest, and it was reported after the game that X-rays returned negative. The team is considering him day-to-day moving forward, per Woo.
