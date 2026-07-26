Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Drills three more hits

Burleson went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Burleson collected his sixth multi-hit effort in the last nine games with this performance. He's also driven in a run in consecutive contests. Burleson's power has dried up a bit -- he has gone 14 games without a home run, adding five doubles and five RBI in that span. He's hitting .289 with an .819 OPS, 15 home runs, 71 RBI, 56 runs scored, 26 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over 104 contests this season, so fantasy managers will have to satisfied with consistency while waiting for his over-the-fence swing to return.