Burleson revealed Saturday that he's lost 12 pounds so far this offseason in an effort to become a more reliable defender, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson graded out at minus-9 in Statcast's Outs Above Average in 2023, with most of that coming in the outfield. The 25-year-old has implemented a stricter diet this offseason and also worked on increasing his mobility, leading to weight loss and, he hopes, improved defense. Burleson posted just a .691 OPS last season, but a 13 percent strikeout rate and 41 percent hard-hit rate offered some promise. He currently projects as a reserve for the Cardinals but could see semi-regular starts between the outfield, designated hitter and first base.