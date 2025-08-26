Burleson went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double in Monday's 7-6 win against the Pirates.

Burleson was already having a big game when he came to the plate with the score tied and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The first baseman then left his final mark on the contest by crushing a 409-foot solo blast to center field to give the Cardinals the victory. This was Burleson's first four-hit performance of the season, and he's been swinging a hot stick of late, slashing .364/.391/.515 with two homers, 10 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base over his past 17 games.