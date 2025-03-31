Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
The Cardinals are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Anderson) for the first time this season, so the lefty-hitting Burleson will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI during the team's recent three-game series versus the Twins. Luken Baker will enter the St. Louis lineup Monday as the club's designated hitter.
