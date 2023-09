Burleson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers after jamming the fingers on his left hand while sliding into third base, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Burleson was able to successfully steal third base and eventually score during the first inning, but the Cardinals took him out of the game and will presumably perform an X-ray on Burleson's hand. More details should come in the near future, but for now fantasy managers should consider Burleson day-to-day.