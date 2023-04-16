Burleson was removed from Sunday's game against the Pirates after he fouled a pitch off his lower leg, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Burleson fouled the pitch off himself during the third inning and stayed in to finish the plate appearance, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The specifics of the injury are unclear, but the Cardinals should update the 24-year-old's status in the near future.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Managing bruised shin•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Gets another start in left field•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Tapped to start in left field again•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Displays power potential•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Informed he'll make roster•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Back in action•