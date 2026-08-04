Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Explodes for three homers, six RBI

Burleson went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in Monday's 13-7 win over the Yankees.

It was just the second career multi-homer game by Burleson, who went off for a career-high three long balls Monday. Additionally, the six RBI were also a career-best output. Burleson, who had last left the yard July 8 versus the Brewers prior to Monday, remains firmly on pace for his most productive big-league campaign, slashing .288/.350/.480 with 18 big flies, 27 doubles and 77 RBI over 477 plate appearances.