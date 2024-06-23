Burleson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in a 9-4 win over the Giants on Saturday.

Burleson singled and scored in the first then walked and stole a base in the third. The damage came in his next two at-bats, as he hit a three-run home run in the fourth frame and a two-run blast in the sixth. This was the first two-homer game of Burleson's major-league career, and he now has six multi-hit efforts and seven home runs in June. The 25-year-old has been a steady source of production this season, hitting .281 with 12 home runs, 30 RBI and three steals over 235 at-bats.