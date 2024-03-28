Burleson is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in Thursday's opener against the Dodgers.
The Cardinals have been hamstrung by injuries, but Burleson also earned a spot in the Opening Day lineup with a .988 OPS this spring. Nolan Gorman will be at second base, Brendan Donovan will play left field and Matt Carpenter will begin the game on the bench.
