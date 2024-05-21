Burleson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Burleson upped his hitting streak to six games (12-for-25), and five of those contests have been multi-hit efforts. He also has two homers, two steals, four RBI and six runs scored in that span. Burleson isn't known for his speed -- he's at two steals in 2024, one shy of last year's mark, which he achieved in 107 games. The outfielder has added a strong .301/.333/.472 slash line with five home runs, 17 RBI, 11 runs scored and six doubles over 129 plate appearances.