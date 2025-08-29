The Cardinals will place Burleson (wrist) on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in Cincinnati, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Burleson missed one game last week with a right wrist injury and had to be pulled early from Thursday's contest versus the Pirates after the wrist flared up on him again. He will be eligible for activation Sept. 8, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to go on that date. The Cardinals should roll with Lars Nootbaar, Nathan Church and Jordan Walker as their primary outfielders for now, though Victor Scott (ankle) should be back next week to displace Church from that group.