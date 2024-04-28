Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals are giving Willson Contreras a day off behind the plate and having him serve as the designated hitter, so Burleson will bow out of the lineup as Ivan Herrera enters the starting nine at catcher. Burleson had served as St. Louis' DH in both of the past two games, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.