Burleson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to Arizona.
After going 0-for-3 to start the game, Burleson crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to cut Arizona's lead to 6-3. Through 50 plate appearances, he's slashing .277/.320/.532 with seven strikeouts to just three walks.
