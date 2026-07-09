Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Homer and double in win

Burleson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI with a double in Wednesday's 5-1 victory against the Brewers.

Burleson crushed a homer in the sixth inning way over the wall in right-field to extend the lead to five. Although he has struggled against left-handed pitching all season (.497 OPS), Burleson did most of his damage today against them, including the home run off Brewers reliever Jared Koenig. The 27-year-old now has a .277/.339/.474 slash line with 15 blasts and 66 RBI.