Burleson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

This was Burleson's second straight game with a homer after he went 12 contests without one. The 25-year-old is up to seven homers through 51 contests in 2024, one long ball shy of matching his total from 107 games last year. He's added a reliable .271/.299/.429 slash line with 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases over 177 plate appearances.