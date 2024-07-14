Burleson went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in an 11-3 win over the Cubs in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Burleson also went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the nightcap. He's driven in 10 runs over his last six games, and he's batting .327 (16-for-49) over 12 contests in July. The 25-year-old's up to a .285/.318/.481 slash line with 16 homers, 52 RBI, 40 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 13 doubles over 88 games in his breakout year.