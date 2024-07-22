Burleson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Burleson finished the three-game series in Atlanta 6-for-14 (.429) with six RBI. He's posted four multi-hit efforts over his last six contests and has logged at least one RBI in each of those games. Overall, he's slashing .294/.324/.500 with 18 homers, 59 RBI, 43 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 353 plate appearances.