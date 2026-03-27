Burleson went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Rays.

The Cardinals lost several key hitters this offseason, as Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado have all gone elsewhere, but Burleson opened the season as St. Louis' No. 3 hitter and should maintain strong RBI upside from this spot. The 27-year-old hit a career-high .290 with 18 homers, 26 doubles and 69 RBI over 497 regular-season at-bats a year ago, and he's off to a fast start in 2026 with his Opening Day long ball.