Burleson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Nationals.

Burleson was on the bench for the first game out of the All-Star break, but he made an impact with his chance to play Saturday. He opened the scoring with a second-inning blast. The outfielder has logged a trio of multi-hit efforts over eight games in July, batting .333 (8-for-24). He's slashing .233/.291/.394 with six homers, 20 RBI and 22 runs scored through 61 contests in a part-time role. Burleson is likely to be blocked by Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar in the corner outfield, though it's possible Burleson could get more looks against right-handed pitchers if Walker slumps.