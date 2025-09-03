Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Hopes to take batting practice soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson hopes to take batting practice in the coming days after an anti-inflammatory injection alleviated discomfort in his injured right wrist, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
If Burleson is able to take batting practice soon, he could avoid a rehab assignment and be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sept. 8. Burleson is second only to Ivan Herrera on the Cardinals with a wRC+ of 120 this season.
