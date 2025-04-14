Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
The Astros are sending southpaw Framber Valdez to the mound in the series opener, so the lefty-hitting Burleson will unsurprisingly head to the bench. Platoon mate Luken Baker will draw the start at designated hitter and will bat second for St. Louis.
