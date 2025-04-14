Now Playing

Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

The Astros are sending southpaw Framber Valdez to the mound in the series opener, so the lefty-hitting Burleson will unsurprisingly head to the bench. Platoon mate Luken Baker will draw the start at designated hitter and will bat second for St. Louis.

