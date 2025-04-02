Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Through the first six games of the season, the Cardinals have faced left-handed starting pitchers two times, and the lefty-hitting Burleson has checked out of the lineup on both occasions. The right-handed-hitting Luken Baker will replace Burleson as the Cardinals' designated hitter Wednesday while southpaw Yusei Kikuchi takes the hill for the Angels.
