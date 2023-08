Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

He had started in four of the Cardinals' last five games, but the lefty-hitting Burleson will duck out of the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Padres bringing southpaw Blake Snell to the hill. With Burleson on the bench, the Cardinals will give Willson Contreras a day off behind the plate and have him serve as the designated hitter.