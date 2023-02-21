Burleson will be in competition for a corner outfield spot during spring training, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Burleson likely faces an uphill battle for at-bats, barring an impressive spring. Heading into camp, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar appear to be the preferred starting outfield trio. Burleson's best bet for playing time is likely in right field, though he'll have to contend with top prospect Jordan Walker and Juan Yepez, as well as Nootbaar, for time at that position. With a lot of versatility among the players in competition for these spots, Burleson will likely have to hit his way onto the roster, though it wouldn't be surprising for the 24-year-old to begin the year at Triple-A Memphis. He hit .332/.373/.534 with 20 home runs and 87 RBI across 108 games at that level in 2022.