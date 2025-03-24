Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he plans to start Burleson at designated hitter and bat him fifth Opening Day against Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's the spot Burleson is for Monday's exhibition game versus Triple-A Memphis in what Marmol indicated is a preview of his Opening Day lineup. While Burleson is slated to serve as the primary DH against right-handed pitching, he will likely have to yield the spot to Nolan Gorman on occasion.