Burleson (shin) will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Burleson exited Sunday's 5-4 win over the Pirates after fouling a ball off his right shin, but X-rays were negative and he's feeling well enough a day later to at least serve in a non-defensive role. The Cardinals will have Tyler O'Neill man left field, the position Burleson had occupied in both of the previous two contests.