Burleson hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Friday's 11-0 win over the Dodgers.

The Cardinals got a massive game from the No. 2 spot in the order, as the legendary Albert Pujols hit two homers to join the 700-homer club in the contest. Burleson then pinch hit for Pujols in the eighth inning and delivered a solo shot for the last run of the game. That long ball was Burleson's first of his career, as well as his first extra-base hit in 27 at-bats. The 23-year-old is hitting just .185, and he's playing regularly versus right-handed pitchers, though that won't matter much this weekend against a lefty-heavy Dodgers rotation. If the platoon holds, Burleson will likely sit Saturday versus Clayton Kershaw before joining the lineup Sunday against Michael Grove.