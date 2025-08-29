The Cardinals placed Burleson on the 10-day injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation.

After first tweaking his wrist last week and sitting out one game, Burleson had to be lifted from Thursday's contests versus the Pirates after aggravating the injury. He'll be eligible for activation Sept. 8, but the Cardinals have not offered a timetable for Burleson's return. Lars Nootbaar, Nathan Church and Jordan Walker should be the team's primary outfielders for now, though Victor Scott (ankle) is due back next week and would likely displace Church from that group.