Burleson (foot) will start in left field and bat third Tuesday against the Rockies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson was originally set to miss Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his right foot Monday, but he evidently is feeling well enough to return to the lineup without missing a start. Brendan Donovan will shift to second base as a result, moving Thomas Saggese to the bench.