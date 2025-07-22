Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Late addition to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson (foot) will start in left field and bat third Tuesday against the Rockies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Burleson was originally set to miss Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his right foot Monday, but he evidently is feeling well enough to return to the lineup without missing a start. Brendan Donovan will shift to second base as a result, moving Thomas Saggese to the bench.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Diagnosed with foot contusion•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Departs series opener with injury•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Getting day off•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Socks homer No. 10•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Continues hitting streak•