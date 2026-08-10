Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Launches 19th home run

Burleson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Burleson led off the fifth inning by jumping on the first pitch he saw from Michael Lorenzen for his 19th home run of the season, surpassing his total from a season ago. The outfielder has now gone deep four times through eight August games, though his previous three all came during his offensive explosion against the Yankees on August 3. Burleson continues to put together a strong campaign, slashing .283/.349/.478 with 28 doubles, one triple, 78 RBI, 63 runs scored and three stolen bases across 117 games.