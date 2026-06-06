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Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Leads offense in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Burleson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three additional runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Reds.

Burleson was a thorn in the Reds' side all game, launching a solo blast in the third inning and scoring a career-high four runs. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a modest six-game hitting streak that includes four multi-hit efforts, eight RBI and five runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .291/.356/.457 with eight long balls, 43 RBI, 30 runs scored and two steals across 261 plate appearances.

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