Burleson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Pirates.

Burleson fizzled late in June, going 1-for-14 over his last four contests, but he started July on a high note. The outfielder had great June overall, hitting .271 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored, three stolen bases and an .824 OPS over 28 contests. That's earned him a starting role in right field and as the Cardinals' No. 2 hitter. For the season, Burleson is slashing .280/.313/.466 with 13 homers, 40 RBI, 33 runs scored and five steals through 77 games.