Burleson was diagnosed with a right shin contusion after leaving Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The 24-year-old fouled a pitch off himself during the third inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Burleson finished the game 0-for-2, which snapped a modest four-game hit streak. He should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Gets another start in left field•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Tapped to start in left field again•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Displays power potential•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Informed he'll make roster•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Back in action•