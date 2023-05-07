Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The 24-year-old will sit Sunday for the third time in St. Louis' past four games, this time against Detroit righty Alex Faedo. Burleson is 3-for-27 across his past nine contests, and his playing time could remain inconsistent despite Tyler O'Neill (back) recently landing on the injured list since Willson Contreras is now expected to see some time in the outfield. However, it's Brendan Donovan that gets the start in left field in Sunday's series finale.