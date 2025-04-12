Now Playing

Burleson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Burleson is currently enjoying a five-game hitting streak, but the Cardinals will move him to the bench in preparation for a matchup against left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. Luken Baker will serve as St. Louis' designated hitter instead and bat second.

