Burleson went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

The steal was Burleson's first of the season, which came on his second attempt. The outfielder has had a tough time breaking into the Cardinals' lineup on a regular basis, as the team has typically used the designated hitter spot to get some rest for lineup regulars. Through 311 plate appearances this season, Burleson has a .245/.297/.399 slash line with eight home runs, 33 RBI and 31 runs scored. He should primarily play against right-handed pitchers when he's in the lineup, as he has a paltry .499 OPS over 27 plate appearances versus southpaws this year.